Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $118.49 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $118.49 million and $3.71 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,006.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00585879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00260056 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001134 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.