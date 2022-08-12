UniMex Network (UMX) Market Cap Achieves $536,033.90

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $536,033.90 and $966.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038972 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,564,983 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

