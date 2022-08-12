Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

