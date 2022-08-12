uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Up 0.8 %

QURE stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.