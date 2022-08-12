United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.62. 4,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.