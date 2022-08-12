Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.26

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 59337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $757.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $13,200,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

