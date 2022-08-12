Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09-$6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,085. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

