Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Insider Sells $187,745.08 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Upland Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $11.24 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
