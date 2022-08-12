Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.04 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $158.44 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for $15.84 or 0.00066044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

