US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King lifted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
US Foods Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $32.48 on Friday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.