US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King lifted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $32.48 on Friday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.