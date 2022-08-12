USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USAK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. 51,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,193. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $281.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in USA Truck by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in USA Truck by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

