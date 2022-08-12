USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USAK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
USA Truck Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. 51,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,193. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $281.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
