Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stephens

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

UTZ stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.71. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

