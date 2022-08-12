Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,128 shares during the quarter. Valaris accounts for about 5.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $124,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 275.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 86,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,391,000 after buying an additional 98,987 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valaris stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 8,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,508. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

