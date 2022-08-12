Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Valeo Price Performance

VLEEY stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

