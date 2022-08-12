Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.08. 125,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 462,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

