Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $26.67.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

