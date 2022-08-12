VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.79 and last traded at $161.79. Approximately 11,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.35.

