Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VAW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.26. 990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.91. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $152.74 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.