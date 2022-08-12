Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,710,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $192.04 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $165.63 and a 52 week high of $220.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

