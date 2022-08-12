Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VBR stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

