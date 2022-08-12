Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,035,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

