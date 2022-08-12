Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 519.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 154,779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

VEEV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.09. 8,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,384. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $336.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.47.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.