Veil Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $281,150.83 and approximately $86.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,801.15 or 0.99957030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00049134 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00229255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00147954 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00267836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005264 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.