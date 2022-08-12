Verasity Price Up 20.6% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Verasity has a market cap of $72.46 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00062717 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

