Veritaseum Reaches Market Cap of $81.58 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $81.58 million and $17,327.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $37.95 or 0.00158039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,011.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00127737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068242 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

