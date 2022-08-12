Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.45.

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.06. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$34.09.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 8.0799998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787. In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

