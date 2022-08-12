Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Down 3.3%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$31.31 and last traded at C$32.39. 392,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,042,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.36.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 8.0799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

