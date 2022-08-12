Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $60,025.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.59 or 0.07924233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00173624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00258087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00665189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00594503 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,765,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

