Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 15.2% Higher This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and $249,130.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,163.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.96 or 0.07966361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00176624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00258035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00686023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00588860 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005439 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,772,160 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

