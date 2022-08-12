Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.29. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 23,723 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 52.63% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.