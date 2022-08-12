Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -193.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,442,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,261,253 shares of company stock worth $39,657,592 over the last three months. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

