Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $253.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.05.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $292.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $301.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.03 and a 200 day moving average of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
