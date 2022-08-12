Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $253.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $292.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $301.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.03 and a 200 day moving average of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

