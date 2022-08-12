Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $41.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $849.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Viad has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $52.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Viad by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 673,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,103 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. increased its position in shares of Viad by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 20.4% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Viad by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 663,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

