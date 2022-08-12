Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Viad Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $41.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $849.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Viad has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $52.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad
About Viad
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
