Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22 to $0.24 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

VIAV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 82,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.