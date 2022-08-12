Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells $16,497.84 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $16,497.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of RBOT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 9,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,917. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
