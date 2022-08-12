Videndum (LON:VID) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Shares of Videndum stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($17.52) on Thursday. Videndum has a 52-week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,476 ($17.83). The company has a market capitalization of £670.67 million and a PE ratio of 2,651.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
