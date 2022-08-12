VINchain Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $138,815.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004127 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00067475 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

