Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,044,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of VPER stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

