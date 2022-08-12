VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Issues Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIZIO Stock Performance

NYSE:VZIO opened at $12.33 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,107,087 shares in the company, valued at $98,434,223.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 984,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,571. Insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 65.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.