VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2,258.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,970 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of VMware worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.94. 17,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

