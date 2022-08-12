Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

