Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.94.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Shares of VG opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.
Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.
