Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of VG opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

