Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Down 7.7 %

VONHF stock opened at 76.09 on Friday. Vontobel has a 1 year low of 76.09 and a 1 year high of 82.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Vontobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

