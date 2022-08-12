vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -1.37. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

