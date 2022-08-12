Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,464. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

