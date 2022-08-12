Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $66.52. 719,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,829,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

