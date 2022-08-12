Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average of $221.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.