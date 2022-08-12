Wade G W & Inc. Has $16.69 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.33. The stock had a trading volume of 458,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

