Wade G W & Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.14. 393,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,530,848. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.