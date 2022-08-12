Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SKYY stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $77.59. 15,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,643. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

